SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.29. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in SeaSpine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

