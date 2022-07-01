SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.89.

SEAS opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

