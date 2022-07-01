Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Security National Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Security National Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.