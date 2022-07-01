Seer (SEER) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Seer to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Seer has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seer and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million -$71.17 million -7.05 Seer Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -29.46

Seer’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seer and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seer Competitors 149 963 1634 51 2.57

Seer currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.64%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 41.62%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% Seer Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Summary

Seer peers beat Seer on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Seer (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

