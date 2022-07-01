Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 18,210 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 607.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 58,960 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

