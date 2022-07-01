Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 200,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day moving average is $203.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

