Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 153.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

