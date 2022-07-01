Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

Shares of ITW opened at $182.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

