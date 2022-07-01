Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $140,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $203.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $372.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

