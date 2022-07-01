Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $747,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,506 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

