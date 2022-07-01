Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $81,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 250,657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period.

XAR stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94.

