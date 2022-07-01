Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

