Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $91,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40.

