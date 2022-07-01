Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 146.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

