Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $100,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after purchasing an additional 654,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

UBS stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

