Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $107,000 in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 223,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,819 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

