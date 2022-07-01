Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARI opened at $10.44 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

