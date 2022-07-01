Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $93,000 Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.