Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $168.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

