Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 256 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

