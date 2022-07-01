Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,600 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

