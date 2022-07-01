Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 422 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $160.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $185.74. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

