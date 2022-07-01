Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97.

