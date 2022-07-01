Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

