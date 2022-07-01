Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.