Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 863 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.64 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

