Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $109.87 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

