Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOCL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period.

Shares of SOCL opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $72.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

