ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $792,000.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.34. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

