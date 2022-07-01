Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $876.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.40 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE SHOP opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Shopify by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Shopify by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

