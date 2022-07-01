Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given a $75.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.40 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.73.

SHOP opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. Shopify has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

