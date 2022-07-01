Shopify (SHOP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2022 – Shopify was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/23/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $47.50.

5/9/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $53.80.

5/6/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $84.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $63.00.

5/6/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $40.00.

5/6/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.40 to $43.20.

5/5/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $55.00.

5/5/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $50.00.

5/3/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $66.00 to $46.00.

5/3/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $93.70 to $63.00.

5/2/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $55.00.

5/2/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

