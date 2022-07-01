Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Expands By 229.3%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 229.3% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.51 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Agricultural Bank of China’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

