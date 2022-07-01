Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Decreases By 77.3%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $61.48 on Friday. Ansell has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

