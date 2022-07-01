Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declines By 75.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $311.50 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $614.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average is $327.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

