Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Declines By 75.0%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. Aozora Bank has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.34.
Aozora Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
