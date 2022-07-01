Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Declines By 75.0%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. Aozora Bank has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

