Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Expands By 216.7%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.