Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Rises By 141.8%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $967,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). On average, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.