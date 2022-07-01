Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Declines By 52.5%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYLA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYLA stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

