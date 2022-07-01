Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Increases By 140.2%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

BECN stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

