Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Drops By 53.0%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

