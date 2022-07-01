Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Drops By 60.9%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 112,735 shares during the last quarter.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.