Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Drops By 60.9%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYUGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 112,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Sky Growth Partners (Get Rating)

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

