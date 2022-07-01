Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Decreases By 57.5%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Shares of CCORF stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.