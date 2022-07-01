Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Drops By 54.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CD stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Chindata Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

