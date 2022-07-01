Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Expands By 315.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 315.7% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CHSCN opened at $25.85 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

