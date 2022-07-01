Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases By 189.3%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 189.3% from the May 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get CLP alerts:

Shares of CLP stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. CLP has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

About CLP (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.