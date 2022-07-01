Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 67.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $62.00 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

