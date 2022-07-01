Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expands By 102.9%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -46.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 81.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

