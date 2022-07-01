Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Increases By 187.6%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the May 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CRECF stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.