Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Increases By 187.6%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the May 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of CRECF stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
