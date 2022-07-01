Short Interest in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expands By 139.2%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $6.87 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $354.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

